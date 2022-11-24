Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...

2 DAYS AGO