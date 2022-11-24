Read full article on original website
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
‘You’ve Got Mail’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle and More
Don’t you love New York in the fall? You’ve Got Mail’s autumn backdrop and depiction of love at the beginning of the internet has continued to entice viewers for more than two decades. AOL’s instant messaging might be a thing of the past, but the 1998 rom-com starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks has never […]
'I don't dance': Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad
While promoting his latest movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Daniel Craig said dancing doesn’t come naturally to him — but he couldn’t resist a pitch from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad, which was the James Bond actor swinging his hips and shimmying down hotel corridors while showing off tattooed biceps and a devastating pout. “It was hard work because I don’t dance. So, the fact is, we had an amazing choreographer to JaQuel Knight who came in and I worked with him for a couple of days,” Craig told The Associated Press. “I just went for it. You don’t get chances like that very often.” “In for a penny, in for a pound” he added.
'Red Sonja': Cast, Director, and Everything We Know So Far About the Remake
Will Red Sonja be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is the Original Red Sonja Film Available to Stream Online?. The original Red Sonja film from 1985 is easily one of the most unique spin-offs to the Conan the Barbarian franchise. That's mainly because the original Red Sonja film from 1985 technically isn't a Conan the Barbarian spin-off at all. Even though the character of Red Sonja originated from Marvel's Conan the Barbarian comics, a rights issue prevented the filmmakers from using any of the copyrighted material that dates back all the way to the original books from the 1950s. That didn't stop them from getting Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) involved to play a character who was virtually identical to the action star's role as the titular Barbarian, named Kalidor to differentiate from the original, and with Brigitte Nielsen (Cobra) in the starring role.
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Gisele Bündchen Shows Support for Tom Brady, Stepson Jack Following Divorce
It appears that there is no bad blood between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady following their divorce, at least if Instagram is any indicator. Gisele replied with a short and sweet emoji to a recent post showing Brady and his son Jack, from his first marriage with Bridget Moynahan.
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
Peter Billingsley Opens Up About Reprising Ralphie In New ‘Christmas Story’ Movie
Peter Billingsley reprised his role as Ralphie Parker in the new Christmas Story movie about 39 years after the original movie aired. A Christmas Story has become a holiday favorite and fans begged for a sequel for many years. Now, HBO Max is airing A Christmas Story Christmas, which shares the story of how Ralphie is now all grown up with a family and has to make Christmas magical for everyone.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Jennifer Grey Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel (Exclusive)
Jennifer Grey is reprising her role as Baby in the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” sequel!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jennifer, who teased what to expect from the new movie. Along with saying the sequel is “happening,” Jennifer hinted that it would be taking place at the...
