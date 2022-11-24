Will Red Sonja be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is the Original Red Sonja Film Available to Stream Online?. The original Red Sonja film from 1985 is easily one of the most unique spin-offs to the Conan the Barbarian franchise. That's mainly because the original Red Sonja film from 1985 technically isn't a Conan the Barbarian spin-off at all. Even though the character of Red Sonja originated from Marvel's Conan the Barbarian comics, a rights issue prevented the filmmakers from using any of the copyrighted material that dates back all the way to the original books from the 1950s. That didn't stop them from getting Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) involved to play a character who was virtually identical to the action star's role as the titular Barbarian, named Kalidor to differentiate from the original, and with Brigitte Nielsen (Cobra) in the starring role.

