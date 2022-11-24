Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers vs Colts: 4 keys to victory
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers get past the Indianapolis Colts? It isn’t going to be easy as the Steelers have made sure nothing comes easy. Nevertheless, this is a winnable game for Pittsburgh if they just assert themselves in a few areas. Here are our keys to victory. Minimize...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for 157 yards, breaking Michael Vick's franchise mark
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards on Sunday night to set an Eagles franchise record for a quarterback, topping Michael Vick. "It means everything," Hurts said.
Comments / 0