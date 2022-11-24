ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story

TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
The Independent

Cabinet minister hints at onshore wind ban climbdown as Tory revolt grows

A cabinet minister has suggested Rishi Sunak will back down and lift his onshore wind farm ban to avoid a damaging defeat by Conservative rebels.Grant Shapps, the business secretary, claimed the clash – at least 30 Tory MPs are demanding projects go ahead – is “not really a row” because both sides have the same aim.“We’re all basically saying the same thing – you need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshore,” Mr Shapps argued, playing down the significant of the revolt.In fact, during the Tory leadership race, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban on...
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022

Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...

