An attitude of gratitude is life-changing
Gratitude is good for the soul. While it is true that we may disagree on the definition of the soul, almost every person acknowledges an inner sense of being that goes deeper than our psyche. We may sometimes refer to the soul as the heart or intuitive nature. However we...
Caregiving changes with time and age, and the need for support grows even stronger
This weekend marks 26 years since my youngest daughter had her first brain surgery. In the past four months, she’s had four emergency brain surgeries, bringing the total to well over a hundred. But who’s counting?. I try not to, but my body reminds me how long and...
Do I need a flu jab? TV’s Dr Hilary answers all our winter vaccine questions
You’ve seen the ads urging you to get your flu jab, perhaps your mum, neighbour or friend told you they got theirs- but you just haven’t made time. The flu isn’t much worse than a cold really anyway, right?Well, unfortunately, it’s not that simple.As celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones points out: “11,000 people die of influenza in a good year” – according to NHS England figures alone. The total is more once you factor in figures for the rest of the UK and Ireland on top of that.And even if you’re not personally at risk of serious complications, somebody around...
Appreciating the little things makes life happier
It’s not unusual for me to have a song looping through my brain. Earworms are a common phenomenon; a song gets stuck in our heads long after we hear it. They are pesky and resistant. Folks report that an earworm will niggle away at their senses day and night....
