ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
riverheadlocal

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

An attitude of gratitude is life-changing

Gratitude is good for the soul. While it is true that we may disagree on the definition of the soul, almost every person acknowledges an inner sense of being that goes deeper than our psyche. We may sometimes refer to the soul as the heart or intuitive nature. However we...
The Independent

Do I need a flu jab? TV’s Dr Hilary answers all our winter vaccine questions

You’ve seen the ads urging you to get your flu jab, perhaps your mum, neighbour or friend told you they got theirs-  but you just haven’t made time. The flu isn’t much worse than a cold really anyway, right?Well, unfortunately, it’s not that simple.As celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones points out: “11,000 people die of influenza in a good year” – according to NHS England figures alone. The total is more once you factor in figures for the rest of the UK and Ireland on top of that.And even if you’re not personally at risk of serious complications, somebody around...
riverheadlocal

Appreciating the little things makes life happier

It’s not unusual for me to have a song looping through my brain. Earworms are a common phenomenon; a song gets stuck in our heads long after we hear it. They are pesky and resistant. Folks report that an earworm will niggle away at their senses day and night....
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy