ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove
Police in Cottage Grove are using a dangerous, wrong-way crash Friday night as a reminder to not drink and drive and to always find a sober ride. At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man from Nebraska who is suspected of driving under the influence, when he went the wrong way on Keats Ave. and crashed into another vehicle head-on near 70th St.
Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Armed standoff ends in arrest Friday in Prior Lake
Man crashes, arrested after leading police on pursuit in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. -- A man is under arrest after he led police on a pursuit that ended in a car crash Friday afternoon.Police say officers located a vehicle that fled from State Patrol the night before, shortly before 1:30 p.m., and attempted to box the vehicle. The suspect fled, heading westbound on Interstate 94.Officers attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. Police discontinued the chase when it continued north onto White Bear Avenue. Officers say they saw the vehicle crash into another a few blocks ahead of them.Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.Officers found methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition on the suspect and in his vehicle, police say.The suspect was taken into custody by police and had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Stillwater police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with 1-year-old inside
Police are looking for the person who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old child inside, then ditched the vehicle with the child still inside. The theft happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater. The suspect left in the vehicle from theBensonDevelopment and went west. Five minutes later the vehicle was found abandoned behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Ave. – just a few blocks to the southwest – with the child unharmed inside.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars
MN murder suspect arrested in OK
A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant
A group of people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and drugs charges were arrested in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. According to Minneapolis police, officers and MPD SWAT served a high-risk warrant at a home on the 2900 block of Logan Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Several" people came out of the home when ordered while two hid in the attic.
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison county early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 27 north of Hilman. Forty-four-year-old Renee Pewaush of Onamia was driving west when her vehicle went off the...
1 seriously hurt in crash in 3-vehicle crash in central Minnesota
ROYALTON, Minn (KFGO) – One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton in south central Minnesota Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 5:15 p.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old Little Falls man was headed east on Highway 10 and making a left turn onto 55th Avenue when it crashed into an SUV. The two vehicles spun and made contact with a third vehicle that was parked at a stop sign.
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
