No 10 set to allow new onshore wind projects in England in U-turn
Downing Street appears set to allow new onshore wind projects in England following years of an effective ban, Grant Shapps has indicated, with ministers giving way in the face of a growing backbench Conservative rebellion. Shapps, the business and energy secretary, said there would be more onshore wind projects “where...
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
A hundred UK companies switch to four-day working week with no pay cut
A hundred companies in the UK have signed up to switch to a four-day working week without cutting any pay.The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the 100 companies, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.Supporters of the four-day week say a five-day working week pattern is just a hangover from an old economic age that’s no longer necessary.They argue that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark this improvement in productivity.Early adopters of the policy...
