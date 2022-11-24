Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!
LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
Tiger Woods, son Charlie announced as participants in 2022 PNC Championship
Last year at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods played his first competitive golf since his accident in February that nearly took his life. Since then, Tiger has played golf a handful of times, including three majors this year, but he hasn’t been seen much in the public eye since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more
The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner
Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
USA fans threaten to ‘renounce citizenship’ after USMNT Twitter feed makes toe-curling Taylor Swift joke
USA soccer fans are threatening to "leave the country" after a cringeworthy Taylor Swift joke from the official USMNT feed went viral. The USA is all set to face England in a huge World Cup group-stage showdown in Qatar later today. After drawing their first game against Wales, Gregg Berhalter's...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person
Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
Get 20% off all second hand golf clubs at GolfClubs4Cash during Black Friday
Golf.com
Ping’s PLD program transformed Tour pros’ putting, and now it can do the same for yours
When Viktor Hovland needed a putter, he reached out to Ping and worked extensively with their engineering team to create a fully customized PLD DS72 mallet that’s been in his bag for all three of his PGA Tour wins. “I was using a counterbalanced putter from another manufacturer at...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
Comments / 0