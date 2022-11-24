ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
cryptogazette.com

Smart Ways to Buy Cryptocurrencies

Buying cryptocurrencies can be done in many different ways. For instance, you can purchase them on an exchange website. However, if you want to get the best value for your coins, you should look for an exchange with a good reputation. Also, you should make sure that you understand the fees before you make your purchase.
CoinTelegraph

FTX’s collapse could change crypto industry governance standards for good

The crypto market is often referred to as the Wild West of the finance world. However, the events that have unfolded within this space recently would put to shame even the hardiest of cowboys from the day of yore. As a quick refresher, on Nov. 8, FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
Augusta Free Press

5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024

In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
dailycoin.com

Top 5 Crypto Market-Making Firms

Market-makers are a vital part of the crypto ecosystem. They provide liquidity for both buyers and sellers, enable token issuers to increase market cap, drive high organic trading volumes, and make it easier for new and innovative projects to get off the ground. These firms are even more important now,...
makeuseof.com

Best CeFi Platforms: Nexo vs. YouHodler

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. As the world increasingly moves towards digital assets and away from traditional fiat currency, a new breed of financial platforms has emerged to meet the demand for crypto-friendly services. These so-called CeFi (centralized finance) platforms offer a wide range of features and services, from lending and borrowing to staking and earning interest on your digital assets.
financefeeds.com

Cboe’s James Arrante discusses growing demand for fixed income, FX algo

We caught up with James Arrante, senior director of FX & US treasuries product and business management at Cboe Global Markets, to uncover emerging trends in the FX and fixed income markets and learn more about the bourse operator’s recent initiatives. Decades-high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and rapid rises...

