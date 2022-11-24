ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix

By John Harris
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Happy Thanksgiving!

Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area. As the upper-level storm pinwheels from north to south across Central New Mexico, bands of light to moderate snow could fall across our west and southwest counties. As of this writing, it appears that this part of the viewing area could have the highest probability for accumulating impactful snow. A few to several inches could fall, creating whiteout conditions, reduced visibility, and slick and hazardous travel. The snow production, along with scattered rain showers, looks to last through Saturday morning, before ending later in the day

The chilly 30’s and 40’s for Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and Saturday will give way to the 50’s and 60’s for Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving everyone, and please stay up to date with the latest forecast!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

