Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Rain moves out, temps approach 70 around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rainy start gives way to sunshine later!. Showers are around this morning, bringing some wet roads, but the front is fast. Showers last until about noon before clearing. So, Panthers tailgates will be wet, but rain starts to clear for kickoff. We...
qcnews.com
Catawba shooting on busy holiday shopping weekend
The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A...
qcnews.com
Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in Rock Hill
A Rock Hill small business owner is making sure other small businesses can participate in what is traditionally known as Small Business Saturday. Carolina Brew Supply, a brewery and winery restaurant, is hosting its first small business Saturday Artisan Market. Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in …. A...
qcnews.com
Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear Toss for local children
The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear …. The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital...
qcnews.com
Panthers TE Tremble trying not to be one dimensional
Tight End Tommy Tremble has had to adjust to playing behind three different quarterbacks this season. Panthers TE Tremble trying not to be one dimensional. Tight End Tommy Tremble has had to adjust to playing behind three different quarterbacks this season. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …
qcnews.com
Deadly wreck on I-85 near Freedom, Brookshire: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly wreck occurred Saturday on I-85, according to Charlotte Medic. Officials said the motor vehicle accident occurred sometime before 2 p.m. in between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard on I-85 southbound. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Details of the...
qcnews.com
Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm
A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
qcnews.com
Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers
Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
Comments / 0