Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Holiday Elves Make Ridgefield Landmark Merry and Bright!
These Ridgefield ladies were CAUGHT red and green-handed on a dreary Sunday bringing holiday joy to the Cass Gilbert Fountain!. The Fountain Elves were at it again! Today, Mary Hicks together with Jacquie Andry, Paula Lovallo and their local-loving husbands, brought the spirit of the season to our town landmark.
Christmas and NYE at Bernard's and find Sarah and Bernard at The Marketplace this spring!
Christmas dine-in and take away, New Year's Eve Grand Finale, and find Sarah and Bernard in the Marketplace at Copps Hill (109 Danbury Road) spring, 2023!. "We are excited to spend our LAST Holiday Season with you! Book your Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve reservations before they're gone!" says Sarah Bouissou.
A Magical Night of Song, Santa, Lights and Community Love!
On the heels of the Thanksgiving feast, tonight, Friday, November 25, thousands of community members descended upon the downtown area to see Main Street trees sparkle and celebrate the start of the holiday season! It was truly a sight to behold!. The one and only Ira Joe Fisher returned as...
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall December 2 through December 24 - volunteers are needed!. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation to Housatonic Habitat. Volunteering to wrap is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit and a nice way to do some community service as well.
Ridgefield resident Tina Cobelle-Sturges creates RADical Hope painting to support nonprofit's life-saving mission
Well-known, award-winning Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle-Sturges has once again donated a painting to RADical Hope Foundation for their fundraising event planned for November 29 at the Union League Club in New York City. Founded by Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy’s daughter and son-in-law Pam and Phil Martin in honor of their...
Fairfield County Bank donates billboard on I95 exit 15 to RVNAhealth
Thank you to Fairfield County Bank for generously donating their billboard space on I95N Exit 15 to RVNAhealth from November through January! The Bank has been a loyal supporter of RVNAhealth for more than 25 years. The use of this billboard is another example of the many ways in which...
HamletHub salutes small businesses and Fairfield County Bank for supporting Why Small Businesses Matter
In 2010, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage people to "Shop Small" during the holiday season. Here at HamletHub, we applaud this shop local movement and remind the community to shop small - 365 days a year!. Many small businesses lack the recognition...
Heroic act by off duty firefighter, Brookfield resident Nick Perri saves female after MVA
Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) reports that at 3:13 am this morning, Saturday, November 26, together with EMS, they were dispatched to Route 7 North in the area of Junction Road overpass for a single-car accident with fire and entrapment. "Paramedic Ambulance 18-1 was returning from Danbury Hospital from a...
