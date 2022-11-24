ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Holiday Elves Make Ridgefield Landmark Merry and Bright!

These Ridgefield ladies were CAUGHT red and green-handed on a dreary Sunday bringing holiday joy to the Cass Gilbert Fountain!. The Fountain Elves were at it again! Today, Mary Hicks together with Jacquie Andry, Paula Lovallo and their local-loving husbands, brought the spirit of the season to our town landmark.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
A Magical Night of Song, Santa, Lights and Community Love!

On the heels of the Thanksgiving feast, tonight, Friday, November 25, thousands of community members descended upon the downtown area to see Main Street trees sparkle and celebrate the start of the holiday season! It was truly a sight to behold!. The one and only Ira Joe Fisher returned as...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall December 2 through December 24 - volunteers are needed!. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation to Housatonic Habitat. Volunteering to wrap is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit and a nice way to do some community service as well.
DANBURY, CT
Ridgefield resident Tina Cobelle-Sturges creates RADical Hope painting to support nonprofit's life-saving mission

Well-known, award-winning Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle-Sturges has once again donated a painting to RADical Hope Foundation for their fundraising event planned for November 29 at the Union League Club in New York City. Founded by Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy’s daughter and son-in-law Pam and Phil Martin in honor of their...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Fairfield County Bank donates billboard on I95 exit 15 to RVNAhealth

Thank you to Fairfield County Bank for generously donating their billboard space on I95N Exit 15 to RVNAhealth from November through January! The Bank has been a loyal supporter of RVNAhealth for more than 25 years. The use of this billboard is another example of the many ways in which...
FAIRFIELD, CT

