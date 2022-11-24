Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly head-on crash closes portion of NC 42 in Johnston County
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash on NC 42 in Johnston County.
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
jocoreport.com
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized
CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
Police: WakeMed North on lockdown as officers search for nearby 'suspicious suspect'
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North is on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Police said the suspect was not currently in the hospital, but did tell WRAL News this suspect was the reason for the lockdown. Police did not say if...
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
Goldsboro woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting at North Hills shopping center in Raleigh; 1 detained
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a large police presence after a shooting at the North Hills shopping center Sunday night. The shooting was reported just after 7:20 p.m. near the Regal movie theater at North Hills at 4150 Main at North Hills Street, according to Raleigh police. Police...
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
Deputies: ‘Armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man already sought in 1 killing now wanted in another shooting
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted for murder in a Friday night killing and might have 'vital info' in a homicide from late October, deputies said.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
cbs17
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
WITN
Troopers say woman was speeding before being killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a woman was speeding when her car crashed early this morning, killing her. The single vehicle accident happened on Perkins Mill Road, that’s west of Goldsboro. Gabriel Bartlett died after her vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, drove into...
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
Comments / 2