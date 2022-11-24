ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy – draft

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome’s strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Brazil’s federal public debt rises in October due to interest payments

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s federal public debt increased in October after three consecutive months of decline, official data showed on Friday, driven by debt interest payments. The stock of federal public debt rose 26.29 billion reais from September to 5.778 trillion reais ($1.07 trillion). According to the Treasury, interest payments...
Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak...
Australia’s top central banker apologises for past rate guidance

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The head of Australia’s central bank on Monday apologised to people who regretted taking out mortgages last year based on his guidance that interest rates were unlikely to rise until 2024, only for rates to start climbing in May. Appearing before lawmakers, Reserve Bank of...
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S. The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications,...
Nigeria’s Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge

LAGOS (Reuters) – A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday. The 37 kilometre Fourth...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations

MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
Crypto lender Genesis subject of probe by regulators – Barron’s

(Reuters) – State securities regulators are investigating Genesis Global Capital as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into the interconnectedness of crypto firms, Barron’s reported on Friday citing a comment from the Alabama Securities Commission Director. While it does not directly serve individual investors, Genesis backs products offered by...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT

LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
Brazil posts current account deficit of $4.6 billion in October

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s current account deficit in October came slightly lower than expected, central bank data showed on Friday, in the wake of a better trade balance surplus and a significant drop in the remittance of profits and dividends. The deficit was $4.6 billion in October, below...
Pause in Polish interest rate hikes will continue, says c.banker Dabrowski

WARSAW (Reuters) – The current level of Polish interest rates is having a positive impact on the economy and the Monetary Policy Council’s (MPC) pause in policy tightening will continue, MPC member Ireneusz Dabrowski said. Earlier this month the MPC left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%...
Thanksgiving sales overcome inflation gloom, hit record $5.3 billion- report

(Reuters) – U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year’s biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season. Adobe Analytics on Friday said Thanksgiving sales hit a record...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant

(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.

