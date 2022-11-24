Read full article on original website
click orlando
Tropics Watch: A very weird (and destructive) hurricane season is coming to an end
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. For only the third time since 1950, a tropical cyclone, depression, storm or hurricane developed in the Atlantic Basin in the month of August. The late season push would go on to unfortunately tie records.
click orlando
Staying unseasonably warm even with extra clouds
ORLANDO, Fla – After a decent amount of sunshine Friday, clouds go back on the increase Saturday. Even with more clouds in the sky, temperatures remain unseasonably warm, in the low-to-mid 80s. The humidity will also remain cranked up for late November standards. A few downpours will be possible...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
click orlando
Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.
WESH
FAA: Helicopter crashes at airport in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter's crew reported there was a partial engine failure. FAA said the helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a grass area at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Two people were in...
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, we were able to see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. This...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
click orlando
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
click orlando
Man fatally shot after leaving bar in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot early that morning in Daytona Beach, according to police. In a news release, the Daytona Beach Police Department identified D’Shawn J. McLaury as a victim of homicide. He was shot one time by an unknown suspect shortly after leaving a bar — Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Blvd. — where some kind of argument had occurred, police said.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
click orlando
Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
wogx.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
