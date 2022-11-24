Read full article on original website
Morning rain on Black Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon. Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs...
WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations. Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge. It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through. Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler...
Frank A. Romano, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank A. Romano, Watertown, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital Wednesday, November 23rd. He was 74 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of State Route 12, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elsie; three children, Ron (Pam) Root of Rome; Julie Reis of Calcium; Steve (Kristie) Root of Glenburn, ND; nine grandchildren, Leeanne, Jeremy, Sarah, Brandon, Derek, Cody, Tyler, Ciara, and Chris; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Estella, and Calista; two siblings, Charles (Lucinda) Root of Florida; Kathleen (Wayne) Baxter of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, people will be celebrating Small Business Saturday and the grand re-opening of the Paddock Arcade. From 10 AM - 4 PM, you’ll have the chance to do some holiday shopping from locally-owned businesses at the Paddock Arcade and the Franklin Building. There...
Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags. At Salmon Run Mall, bargain hunters flocked to popular stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear. Deals were around every corner, and so were lines. Shoppers we...
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning. Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire...
Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 80 on November 26, 2022. She was born, daughter of Adolf and Anna Hermann in LaFargeville, New York. A graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy (Class of 1960), she entered...
It’s Black Friday: Are you up & at ‘em?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The trend of major retailers starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving appears to be a thing of the past. Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney were closed on Thursday. For about a decade many stores opened in the evening on Thanksgiving. The practice...
Dexter D. Worden, 84, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. Mom and Gramma, as she was known to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, lived a full life in total support of all, spiritually, emotionally, and financially.
Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome
ENDICOTT, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first time since 2010 Saturday at Union Endicott High School, where they faced Lakawanna in the State Class C Semifinals. In the 2nd quarter, the Lions were down...
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
Blast from the Past: Calcium students learn about Thanksgiving tradition
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Learning about Thanksgiving in elementary school. We jump back to November 1999, as students at Calcium Primary learn the lesson and see the feast. Watch the story by then-reporter Carrier Penoyer on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. She was also called “Sherry” to her dad, mom, and siblings. There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Cheryl was...
