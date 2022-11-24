Read full article on original website
UK housing market seen facing further ‘mini-budget’ fallout
LONDON (Reuters) – British property market activity stalled in October and house price growth slowed to its lowest quarterly level since February 2020 due to a disastrous “mini-budget” and a cost-of-living crisis, a survey released on Monday showed. Zoopla’s house price index said the October slowdown was...
Oil, yuan and stocks slide as China protests send ‘waves of unease across financial markets’ – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
France’s CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades
PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Australia’s top central banker apologises for past rate guidance
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The head of Australia’s central bank on Monday apologised to people who regretted taking out mortgages last year based on his guidance that interest rates were unlikely to rise until 2024, only for rates to start climbing in May. Appearing before lawmakers, Reserve Bank of...
Oil drops more than $1 as China’s COVID protests fuel demand worries
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil futures fell more than $1 early on Monday as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand worries, while investors remained cautious ahead of an agreement on a Western price cap on Russian oil and an OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude dropped $1.01,...
Brazil’s federal public debt rises in October due to interest payments
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s federal public debt increased in October after three consecutive months of decline, official data showed on Friday, driven by debt interest payments. The stock of federal public debt rose 26.29 billion reais from September to 5.778 trillion reais ($1.07 trillion). According to the Treasury, interest payments...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
Brazil posts current account deficit of $4.6 billion in October
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s current account deficit in October came slightly lower than expected, central bank data showed on Friday, in the wake of a better trade balance surplus and a significant drop in the remittance of profits and dividends. The deficit was $4.6 billion in October, below...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
India’s central bank approves 12 ‘vostro’ accounts for rupee trade – official
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 special “vostro accounts” for trade in rupees with trading partners, its Executive Director Deepak Kumar said on Friday. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign...
Nigeria’s Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
LAGOS (Reuters) – A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday. The 37 kilometre Fourth...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
South Korea raises truckers’ strike impact warning to ‘serious’
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry said on Monday the government is elevating the cargo transport warning concerning the truckers’ strike to the highest level of “serious”. The second major strike in less than six months by thousands of unionised truckers for better pay...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S. The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications,...
German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
