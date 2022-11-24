Read full article on original website
Morning rain on Black Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon. Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs...
Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge. It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through. Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler...
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
Frank A. Romano, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank A. Romano, Watertown, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital Wednesday, November 23rd. He was 74 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of State Route 12, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elsie; three children, Ron (Pam) Root of Rome; Julie Reis of Calcium; Steve (Kristie) Root of Glenburn, ND; nine grandchildren, Leeanne, Jeremy, Sarah, Brandon, Derek, Cody, Tyler, Ciara, and Chris; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Estella, and Calista; two siblings, Charles (Lucinda) Root of Florida; Kathleen (Wayne) Baxter of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
TV Dinner: Leftovers!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple ways to use Thanksgiving dinner leftovers. One of the dishes is a shoutout to former 7 News This Morning producer Jack Miller. Chicken bacon ranch pasta is one of Jack’s favorites, so the chef recreates it with leftover turkey. The chef uses rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you like.
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
Patricia “Pat” M. Hawes, 83, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” M. Hawes, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. There will be a graveside service held in the Dexter Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags. At Salmon Run Mall, bargain hunters flocked to popular stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear. Deals were around every corner, and so were lines. Shoppers we...
Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome
ENDICOTT, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first time since 2010 Saturday at Union Endicott High School, where they faced Lakawanna in the State Class C Semifinals. In the 2nd quarter, the Lions were down...
Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 80 on November 26, 2022. She was born, daughter of Adolf and Anna Hermann in LaFargeville, New York. A graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy (Class of 1960), she entered...
Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness. Born October 31, 1948, in Carthage to the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn, he was a 1968 graduate of...
Blast from the Past: Calcium students learn about Thanksgiving tradition
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Learning about Thanksgiving in elementary school. We jump back to November 1999, as students at Calcium Primary learn the lesson and see the feast. Watch the story by then-reporter Carrier Penoyer on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
It’s Black Friday: Are you up & at ‘em?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The trend of major retailers starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving appears to be a thing of the past. Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney were closed on Thursday. For about a decade many stores opened in the evening on Thanksgiving. The practice...
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
