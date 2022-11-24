ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Warm temps in store for Thanksgiving Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Wednesday is the day that we finally warm back up. Highs return to the mid 60s by the afternoon.
  • More clouds come back in on Thanksgiving, but the holiday stays pleasant with highs still near 60 degrees.
  • It’s after the holiday when rainy and dreary weather returns. Showers come back in on Friday and last through Saturday before we start to dry up by Sunday afternoon.
  • The first batch of rain will come Friday morning.
  • Temps stay near 60 or above going into next week.

