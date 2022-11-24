FORECAST: Warm temps in store for Thanksgiving Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Wednesday is the day that we finally warm back up. Highs return to the mid 60s by the afternoon.

More clouds come back in on Thanksgiving, but the holiday stays pleasant with highs still near 60 degrees.

It’s after the holiday when rainy and dreary weather returns. Showers come back in on Friday and last through Saturday before we start to dry up by Sunday afternoon.

The first batch of rain will come Friday morning.

Temps stay near 60 or above going into next week.