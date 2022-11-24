FORECAST: Warm temps in store for Thanksgiving Day
- Wednesday is the day that we finally warm back up. Highs return to the mid 60s by the afternoon.
- More clouds come back in on Thanksgiving, but the holiday stays pleasant with highs still near 60 degrees.
- It’s after the holiday when rainy and dreary weather returns. Showers come back in on Friday and last through Saturday before we start to dry up by Sunday afternoon.
- The first batch of rain will come Friday morning.
- Temps stay near 60 or above going into next week.
