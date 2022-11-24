72-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Yuma Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Yuma City.

Authorities confirmed that a 72-year-old man died due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred at the intersection of Avenue 3E and 32nd Street.

A white Dodge Dart was traveling eastbound.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the car veered into the bike lane and hit a traffic light pole.

The 72-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.

Other details pertaining to the crash remain unrevealed.

The crash is still being investigated by the Yuma Police Department.

November 24, 2022

Source: KYMA News

