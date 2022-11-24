Read full article on original website
Frankie Bolus
4d ago
wearing a seat belt is so important! I've made it a habit, and now I feel naked without it, besides it keeping you safe, it saves you money if you were to get pulled over.
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
KYTV
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a person driving a Chevrolet Equinox was driving west on County Road 142, a mile and a half west of Moody, Missouri when the boy ran into the path of the Equinox and was hit around 1:45 p.m.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
KYTV
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Howell County boy in serious condition after...
KYTV
Howell County man arrested and treated after incident involving knife and gasoline
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man is being treated after an incident on Thanksgiving Day where he was seen arming himself with a knife and pouring gasoline on himself. According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got numerous calls of a man in the roadway of...
myozarksonline.com
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
houstonherald.com
Total deer harvest at 4,365 in county; some seasons remain
Texas County ranks fourth on Sunday in the various deer seasons tabulated by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The top counties in Missouri are: Franklin (5,791), Callaway (4,605), Jefferson (4,426), Texas (4,365) and Howell (4,119). In Texas County, the count is antlered bucks (2,046), button bucks (434) and does (1,885).
KYTV
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend have been identified as two men from India. According to the drowning report, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari. According to Missouri...
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
abc17news.com
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Four Arrested on Pending Drug Charges in Miller County
Four St. Louis area residents face drug charges after being arrested early Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Miller County. The highway patrol report says that three of the subjects were released on misdemeanor marijuana charges. The fourth, 49-year-old Kandy Collard, was taken into custody and faces a pending...
KTLO
Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock
A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
