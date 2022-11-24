FCS College Football Playoffs Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 1208)

Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn hires Liberty's Hugh Freeze, who's coming back to SEC
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. Auburn athletic director John Cohen, who was hired on Oct. 31, announced the move on Monday. “After a thoughtful, thorough and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.” Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
Cal Coach Justin Wilcox's Post-Season Focuses on Hiring and Recruiting
Wilcox is hiring two new assistants while trying to solidify and add to his roster.
Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell away from team after brother’s death
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is away from the team and with family in Illinois after his older brother, Sean, died
College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's in? Who's out?
We're moving into the latter phase of the college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership ahead of the early recruiting period and National Signing Day. And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to ...
Big Ten disciplines Michigan St., Michigan for tunnel incident
The Big Ten conference released a statement Monday outlining disciplinary measures for both Michigan and Michigan State stemming from the Oct. 29 incident in the Michigan State tunnel.
Comments / 0