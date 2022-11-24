ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Jesse Eisenberg says meeting Claire Danes was the 'greatest day of my life' but she has no recollection of the moment

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7olt_0jMKdYBF00
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg.

Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images For The Met Museum / Vogue / Getty

  • Jesse Eisenberg said that the "greatest day of my life" was meeting Claire Danes.
  • He said on "The Tonight Show" that he met her 15 years ago at an event with his wife.
  • Eisenberg added that he thought his "Fleishman Is In Trouble" costar was his "soulmate."

Jesse Eisenberg said that meeting his "Fleishman Is In Trouble" costar Claire Danes for the first time was the "greatest day" of his life, even though she doesn't remember the moment.

Eisenberg and Danes star in the Hulu miniseries as a divorced couple. While this is the first time they have worked together, Eisenberg said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday that they had met 15 years prior to working with each other.

"She has no recollection of it, which is the impression I normally make on people but especially in this case," Eisenberg joked.

"The Social Network" star recalled that while he was dating his current wife, Anna Strout, he went with her to a benefit where he bumped into Danes.

"I just got really high because I knew it was going to be boring," Eisenberg recalled. "And I got separated from her there and I wound up talking to this woman. We had gone to the same high school and she said she was an actress, and she went to Yale. And I was just thinking, 'My God. This is, like, the coolest person I've ever met in my life.' And I told her that."

The 39-year-old actor continued: "And then, I walked over to my wife, and I said, 'Honey, I think I just met my soulmate. I met this amazing woman.' And I pointed to the woman who I wanted to be my soulmate, and Anna, my wife, she said, 'That's Claire Danes, you idiot. Good luck.'"

Eisenberg clarified that "things were going well" with his then-girlfriend and the pair eventually got married in 2017.

"Now you're happily married. And all these years later, here you are working with Claire Danes," Fallon said.

Eisenberg then replied: "Yeah, but she had no recollection of the greatest day of my life."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
hotnewhiphop.com

Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K

The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Insider

Insider

680K+
Followers
37K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy