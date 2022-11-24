Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
Police: 2 young boys stabbed to death in Mount Hope apartment; mother taken into custody
A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Mount Hope apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital.
Police: Suspect wanted for East New York robbery, shooting
Police say earlier this month a man was shot and had his car stolen on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue.
Police: Man fatally shot in New Milford
The Bergen County prosecutor said it is investigating the incident.
Man accused of assaulting 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn
The assault happened on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Two police on-duty police officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw a man obstructing traffic.
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Suffolk police officers help deliver baby boy in Shirley
Four Suffolk County police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy inside a Shirley home on Saturday.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Police: 28-year-old man raped 2 women in Castle Hill
Police say 28-year-old Dashawn Williams has been charged with two counts of rape and two menacing charges for raping a 25-year-old woman in Castle Hill in September.
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Mall; another teen arrested
Officers say two 16-year-olds got into an argument when one stabbed the other in the abdomen.
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody
The FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
Flames tear through Nassau Police's Second Precinct; building a total loss
A fast-moving fire tore through the Nassau County Police Department's 2nd Precinct building on Media Crossways in Woodbury Saturday night.
News 12
Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank
Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Farmingdale. Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday. They say Cabrera handed a note to the teller demanding cash and the teller complied. He then fled the scene with the cash.
NBC New York
NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man
New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
Comments / 0