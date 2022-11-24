ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank

Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Farmingdale. Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday. They say Cabrera handed a note to the teller demanding cash and the teller complied. He then fled the scene with the cash.
FARMINGDALE, NY
NBC New York

NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

