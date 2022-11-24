Read full article on original website
FOREX-Dollar edges higher in range-bound holiday markets
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher across the board on Friday in a quiet session following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency. "Today has...
Crypto-friendly UK banks develop cold feet amid crypto collapse
Starling joins the crypto restrictions bandwagon along with Santander, which had set limits on Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions. According to a report from leading analysis firm Chainalysis, as of July 2022, crypto-related crimes were at US$1.9 billion. The United Kingdom is one nation that has taken an aggressive stance against...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business. The announcement came days after Canada's Manulife Financial Corp received regulatory nod to take full control of its Chinese...
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, Workday
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, and Workday, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Chargepoint Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Fidelity National Information Services Inc : Mizuho cuts PT to $90 from $105 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * National Retail Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $47 * Pure Storage Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Realty Income Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $65 from $75 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ xx
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a...
Cerence Inc <CRNC.O>: A loss of 23 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
25 November 2022 01:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Cerence Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -23 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -29 cents to a loss of -17 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 2.13 percent from -23 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -30 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $27.55. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $56.05 million from $98.08 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52 million and $58 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -23 cents per share implies a loss of 134.79 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 66 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.42 0.43 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.33 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.59 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.56 0.66 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 25 at 01:01 p.m..
How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation’s full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado’s YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American’s Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds’ largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
UK Black Friday shopper traffic up 3.7% - Sensormatic
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Black Friday shopper numbers across Britain rose 3.7% year-on-year, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions, providing some relief to the country's beleaguered retailers. The increase was driven by high streets, where footfall was up 13.9% year-on-year. However, shopper numbers on Black Friday were still down...
Australian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, even as investors remain upbeat on the US Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates.
BRIEF-Laurion Announces Corrective Disclosure In Response To Review By The Ontario Securities Commission
* LAURION ANNOUNCES CORRECTIVE DISCLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO REVIEW BY THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
UPDATE 1-Collapsed UK retailer Joules Group's finance chief leaves
(Adds background on CFO, company) Nov 25 (Reuters) - Joules Group's finance chief Caroline York has left the struggling British clothing retailer after just over a year in the role and a week after it went into administration. In a brief statement on Friday, the company did not name York...
European shares subdued, retailers in focus as holiday shopping kicks off
(Reuters) - European stocks were subdued on Friday, with retail companies under pressure as the holiday shopping season kicked off amid worries of a sharply slowing global economy and sky-high recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% by 0811 GMT but held below three-month highs hit earlier this week. Europe's...
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
Kalkine Media lists 2 utility stocks to watch in December
Revenue of The AES Corporation (AES) was over US$ 3.62 billion in Q3 FY22. The AES stock rose over 17 per cent YTD. The revenue of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) was US$ 722.62 million in Q4 FY22. Utilities are one of the major sectors in the US, that offers its...
U.S. Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
Nov 25 (Reuters) - For details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's weekly balance sheet, see the following link: Factors Affecting Reserve Balances: http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.pdf. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and...
