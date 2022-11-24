Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do
Fed official James Bullard says interest rates will have to go even higher. Even Federal Reserve officials are divided over whether interest rate hikes are denting inflation. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 of a percentage point, the year’s sixth rate hike, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
US home sales are extending declines as Federal Reserve tightening boosts mortgage rates. That has helped tame inflation, which is now retreating from four-decade highs. But a housing market slowdown also increases the risk of a recession. Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The Fed's interest rate hikes have created "an environment of two-sided risk", Larry Summers said. He warned there's a possibility of both high inflation and low economic growth for the US. That makes it likely US interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the ex-Treasury Secretary said. Markets are...
Tri-City Herald
Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says
The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,750 an ounce level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong’s currency system.
Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook
Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed sees rate hikes slowing down 'soon'
Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting showed a "substantial majority" of members opting to slow down rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,750.38 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,750.90. "Gold traded higher in a...
Home prices could plunge 20% amid risks of 'severe' correction, Dallas Fed says
Fed policymakers need to thread the needle as they try to deflate the housing bubble without bursting it, the Dallas Fed said in a research paper this week.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Comments / 0