kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Tri-City Herald

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,750 an ounce level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Reuters

Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong’s currency system.
AFP

Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook

Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
CNBC

Gold rises as Fed sees rate hikes slowing down 'soon'

Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting showed a "substantial majority" of members opting to slow down rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,750.38 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,750.90. "Gold traded higher in a...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...

