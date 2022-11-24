Read full article on original website
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a...
UPDATE 1-U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
(Adds detail, quote background. Changes key words for media clients) Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security. The FCC said on Friday it had...
UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday
Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
UPDATE 2-Venezuela's frozen funds to be gradually released for humanitarian aid
MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government and opposition have asked the United Nations to manage a fund for billions of dollars now held in foreign banks, which will be gradually unfrozen to combat a humanitarian crisis in the oil-rich nation, delegates announced in Mexico City on Saturday. Sources...
UPDATE 1-Germany's Brenntag in takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brenntag SE said on Friday it held preliminary discussions with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc regarding a potential acquisition, as German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States. The move comes after Brenntag's top boss earlier this month said the company is...
Soccer-Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1
DOHA (Reuters) - Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.
How Chinese media have – and haven’t – covered widespread protests against zero-Covid
State-run media outlets largely ignore nationwide protests, but continue to push the importance of Covid restrictions
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
UPDATE 1-Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest -online video
DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a...
AP Top International News at 3:59 p.m. EST
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch. 1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island. Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors. Police: Brazil school shooter wore...
What the papers say – November 28
Protests in China and Matt Hancock’s third-place finish on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are among the stories leading the papers at the start of the working week.The Telegraph and Metro report Chinese protesters have called for the resignation of leader Xi Jinping as anti-lockdown demonstrations sweep across the country.The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:'Chinese protesters call for Xi to resign'Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/WAeH3yHleJ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 28, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰THE GREAT BRAWL OF CHINA 🔴 Protesters call for Xi to resign over his strict Covid curbs #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4n0kto1trs— Metro...
EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a...
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Biden to visit Mexico in early January
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures dropped $1.17, or 1.4%, to trade at $84.17 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EST (1625...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across major cities in China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Mexican president says economy should grow at least 3.5% through 2024
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's economy should grow 3.5% over 2022, 2023 and 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday in a speech to a massive crowd gathered in the country's capital to mark his fourth year in office. An economic slowdown, largely in the industrial sector, weighed on...
Kyiv summit promotes 'Grain from Ukraine' for most vulnerable
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words" for Kyiv. The...
