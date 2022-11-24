Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
This might be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday
You can save £440 on this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar, which originally retailed for £799, and is now just £359.
livingetc.com
We gave the Sonos Beam soundbar 5-stars, and now it's $90 off for Black Friday
Sonos makes some of the most popular speakers and home cinema systems around, so it's always cause for celebration when the brand slashes the prices of its best devices during events like Black Friday. And even better - one of the speakers that has been discounted is the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen), which we gave full marks when we reviewed it (opens in new tab) earlier this year.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 9 Pro gets a major $350 discount for Black Friday
If you’re looking to get a new OnePlus smartphone, you’re in luck. We reported recently that the OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale, along with the OnePlus 10T. Well, now you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for way less money as well, as the phone is on sale for Black Friday.
Android Headlines
Save over $100 on this Amazon Luna gaming pack for Black Friday
Today is Black Friday and this means there are tons of deals out there for you to get your hands on. For example, Amazon is selling a Luna gaming pack at over $100 off. This knocks the price down from $219.98 to $114.98. In case you don’t know, Amazon Luna...
Android Headlines
The JBL Flip 6 is now $40 off for Black Friday
Today is Black Friday, so it’s the perfect time for you to sink your teeth into some tasty deals. If you’re looking to up your audio game, then look no further than the $85.95 JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. This speaker is perfect if you want to have...
Android Headlines
SanDisk & WD storage drives and cards are heavily discounted for Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us and there are a ton of deals out there. We’ve already published tons of them on the site, and many more are coming. If you’re in the market for a hard drive, or an SD card maybe, you’re in luck. SanDisk and Western Digital products are now discounted for Black Friday. We’ll list a bunch of them below, but you can check a full list on Amazon by clicking here. There are tons of deals.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are as low as $179
For Black Friday, Amazon has discounted a slew of iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums. And even a couple of its Braava robot mops. So now you can save big, and you won’t need to clean your house yourself. Here’s everything on sale:. iRobot Roomba 694 – $179 (reg....
Android Headlines
The Logitech G cloud gaming console is $50 off for Black Friday
Logitech is a company known for its business-targeted keyboards, mouses, etc. While that’s true, the company has a portable console that’s fit for cloud gaming. The Logitech G cloud gaming console is available for $50 off for Black Friday. This brings the price down from $349.99 to $299.99.
Android Headlines
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Android Headlines
Grab this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop for $700 off on Black Friday
Acer’s excellent Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside is now $700 off the regular price for Black Friday. This is a monster of a deal on a gaming laptop that has consistently been on our best gaming laptops list. Though it’s still not inexpensive, $700 off is nothing to scoff at. Usually this variation of the Predator Triton 500 SE is $2,999. But today you can pick it up for $2,299.
Android Headlines
Save big on USB-C chargers from Anker this Black Friday
Black Friday is always a good time to stock up on some USB-C chargers for your home, office, car and much more. And Anker has you covered this year. Knocking about 30% off of most of its most popular chargers. This includes their new GANPrime chargers as well, which are really worth checking out.
TechRadar
This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need
You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.
Android Headlines
Samsung's original Galaxy Z Flip gets Android 13 update
A few days back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the 5G version of its first-gen clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip. The big Android update is now rolling out to the 4G model as well. As of this writing, the original Galaxy Z Flip...
ZDNet
Save $700 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark before Black Friday
As a gamer, it's hard not to fall in love with the latest and greatest from Samsung: The 55-inch Odyssey Ark. When it first dropped on the market, the device retailed for $3,500. The Odyssey Ark is still one of the hottest monitors out there -- and right now it's on sale for $700 off. Ahead of Black Friday, you can pick it up for only $2,800.
TechRadar
Boom! Beats Studio Buds just crashed to their lowest-ever price this Black Friday
The Black Friday deals keep on dropping, and some of these deals just keep on dropping – by which we mean prices have gone even lower. Case in point: a few days ago we spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon, down from $149.95.
Nothing Phone drops to lowest-ever price this weekend only
Black Friday sales see the Nothing Phone (1) down by £50 – but only until 28 November
Android Headlines
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
