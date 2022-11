Two young brothers -- an 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old boy -- were stabbed to death in New York City, police said. The two boys were found unresponsive with "multiple stab wounds" to their necks and torsos at an apartment building in the Bronx late Saturday, the New York Police Department said. The children were taken to a hospital, but both later died.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO