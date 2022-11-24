Nicole Kidman's chic blonde ponytail proves curls are in style as she teams new look with classic tan trench coat

Nicole Kidman has shared a photo of her new curly hairdo from the set of her upcoming Paramount+ series, Lioness , much to the delight of her devout fanbase.

It's only been a few months since Nicole Kidman's jellyfish hair sent the Internet into a frenzy, and already, the Australian actor's tresses are back in the headlines.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star took to Instagram on Wednesday to bid farewell to Baltimore, where she has been co-producing her upcoming spy series, Lioness, for the past several weeks. The update comes shortly after the announcement that Nicole would be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute (AFI) in June 2023. The 55-year-old has made history by winning the accolade, becoming the first-ever Australian to land the prestigious prize.

(Image credit: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Nicole Kidman of "The Undoing" speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

After saying 'Goodbye' to the Maryland capital in the post's caption, Nicole thanked its residents for their 'hospitality' and 'kindness' during her stay.

She also shared two behind-the-scenes photos from the Lioness set, the first of which shows the back of her head as she admires Baltimore's stunning views. Nicole's blonde hair has been tied into a long curly ponytail for the snap, having previously been colored red and styled asymmetrically for her recent Balenciaga shoot.

The Moulin Rouge! star's followers were quick to admire their idol's makeover, with many taking to the comment section to share their approval.

"I love your hair like this," one person wrote, while another hailed Nicole's curly locks as an "eyes wide shut hairstyle."

In the film star's second photo, the Bombshell star can be seen standing outside a stone mansion on the set of Lioness . Wearing a tan trench coat (easily one of the best winter coats for women ) with matching trousers and a white shirt, the talented Aussie looks every inch the powerhouse producer as she stares directly at the camera. While the release date of Lioness, which is inspired by the CIA and stars Zoe Saldana, has yet to be confirmed, folks can expect a premiere sometime in 2023.

The update comes shortly after the ageist reaction to Nicole Kidman's Vanity Fair cover , which raised serious questions about the treatment of older women in the media. The Big Little Lies star received heavy criticism for the photos, as disgruntled members of the public 'accused' her of photoshopping and wearing an outfit they deemed unsuitable.