Cool Thanksgiving night, lots of sunshine Friday

After a gloomy Thanksgiving, clouds will clear out overnight as lows drop into the low 30s lakeside and upper 20s inland. It will be a little breezy as well, so temperatures will feel slightly cooler.

We will enjoy abundant sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday is warmer with highs in the mid 50s... maybe even a few upper 50s, and we see another day with plenty of sun. Saturday will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday night clouds thicken up ahead of messy weather Sunday.

At this point, Sunday's weather system looks like primarily a rain maker for us, but there may be snow that mixes in at times. There could be some minor snow accumulation, check back with us for the latest over the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 48°

Wind: NW/W 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

High: 55°

SUNDAY: Rain showers, chance rain/snow mix

High: 43°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 43°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 50°

