Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing college student from Great Neck.

Police say Eric Alcantara was scheduled to board a flight home from Rochester Wednesday afternoon, but they say he never got on, after checking in at the terminal.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows where Eric might be is urged to call Nassau's Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 , or the Monroe County Sheriff Department at 585-753-7001 .