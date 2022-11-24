ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDW99_0jMKagBY00

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing college student from Great Neck.

Police say Eric Alcantara was scheduled to board a flight home from Rochester Wednesday afternoon, but they say he never got on, after checking in at the terminal.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows where Eric might be is urged to call Nassau's Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 , or the Monroe County Sheriff Department at 585-753-7001 .

Comments / 11

PRiMO
3d ago

He was at the terminal, inside the airport? Did he have some type of medical emergency and got sent somewhere? Check cameras and other electronic signatures to see where he might have went. Did family or friends get any calls or texts??

Reply(3)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Officers help deliver baby boy on Long Island: Suffolk police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said. Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come […]
SHIRLEY, NY
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
NAUGATUCK, CT
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy