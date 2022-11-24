Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Howell County boy in serious condition after...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance
A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
Police search for suspect after early-morning shooting in Boone County
Boone County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
kjluradio.com
SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
abc17news.com
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies investigated a reported parental kidnapping in the 17000 block of Fristoe Road in Sedalia. The incident had just occurred, and the suspects left the area. Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to locate the vehicle on D Highway, in the Hughesville area. The investigation led to two arrests. Misty Dawn Higgins, 31, and Adam Drew Robinson, 39, both of Kansas City, were arrested for Parental Kidnapping. Both were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold. The juvenile was in the vehicle, unharmed. The juvenile was returned to where they were supposed to be dwelling.
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down after shootings, drug issues
ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues. The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.
Comments / 0