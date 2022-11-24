As J.D. Boer enters his third season as the Pella Christian boys basketball coach, he will do so with a team that looks significantly different than his first two seasons. Of the 14 players that saw varsity action last winter, the Eagles graduated seven seniors that helped lead the Eagles to the State Semifinals in Class 2A. Among the graduates from the State Tournament squad last year, was a deep and experienced backcourt, in addition to six of Pella Christian’s top eight scorers. The two top returning scorers for the Eagles are guards Aiden Stoltz and Tysen De Vries. With the bulk of the Eagles returning experience coming at the guard position, the Eagles style of play will be much different than in Coach Boer’s first two seasons.

PELLA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO