Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
A Lot Of Competition For Playing Time Up For Grabs With Knoxville Boys Basketball
With a lot of young talent coming back from last season the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is learning they have a lot of options of who the Panthers can put on the court. Coach Troy Pearson says it is a day-to-day learning experience of who can be the best five on the court come Tuesday night at PCM. Pearson adds it puts a little more pressure on the players to perform in practice knowing that their starting or even playing minutes are not guaranteed.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Men’s Basketball Defeats Knox
The Simpson men’s basketball team blew out Knox in a non-conference matchup Saturday 101-71. The Storm jumped out right away in the first half, building a 46-31 lead at the break and then blowing up in the second half for 55 points to get to the final tally. Easton Darling led the Storm with 24 points, while Andrew Gibb scored 20, Chris Honz scored 10, and Caden McGuire added 10 off the bench as 13 Storm players found the score sheet. The Storm are now 5-1, and will play Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Scheduling More JV Meets To Develop Young Grapplers
There are not many home events for the Knoxville Wrestling Squad this season. The schedule was full of home events last season, but when the new ledger came out originally, the Panthers had just two home meets. The Knoxville Invitational on December 10th and a quad on December 15th. Now there are three events as Ankeny will come in on January 19th for a dual. Coach Skylar Spaur says it is two fold, he wants to wrestle the best teams he can to get his guys ready for the districts, and to give his JV guys chances to get some mat time…
kniakrls.com
Central Outshoots Knox for Men’s Basketball Win
Central College rained in 14 3-point goals in its first men’s basketball home-court appearance of the season as they dominated Knox College (Ill.) 88-66 Friday night. Guard Kade Terrell (5th-year, Montrose, Colo.) knocked down five treys and had a game-high 18 points for the Dutch (4-3), who used a 10-0 first-half run to build a 39-29 lead at the break. Central then opened the second half with 11 unanswered points and pushed its lead to 72-42 with 9:09 left. Coach Joe Steinkamp emptied the bench soon thereafter. Guard Kaleb Brand (junior, Mount Vernon) hit a pair of threes and had 12 points and guard Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) had 10 points in just 10 minutes of action that included a crowd-pleasing dunk.
kniakrls.com
Excitement For The Season Fueling Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball
Much of the reason for higher expectations for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball programs is everyone is back from last year and healthy, plus everyone has had a year of playing varsity. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of his players executing the game plan, and that is one of many reasons he is excited to start the season.
kniakrls.com
Role Players Looking Good For Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball
While Owen Suntken will be the main go to for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad, Coach John Suntken expects his teammates to step up and help out. Suntken tells KNIA Sports that so far in the week or so of practice, he is seeing a few of the other starters and role players make improvements from last season.
kniakrls.com
Eagles Boys Basketball Expects Guards to Play a Bigger Role This Season
As J.D. Boer enters his third season as the Pella Christian boys basketball coach, he will do so with a team that looks significantly different than his first two seasons. Of the 14 players that saw varsity action last winter, the Eagles graduated seven seniors that helped lead the Eagles to the State Semifinals in Class 2A. Among the graduates from the State Tournament squad last year, was a deep and experienced backcourt, in addition to six of Pella Christian’s top eight scorers. The two top returning scorers for the Eagles are guards Aiden Stoltz and Tysen De Vries. With the bulk of the Eagles returning experience coming at the guard position, the Eagles style of play will be much different than in Coach Boer’s first two seasons.
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Teams Face Tough Non-Conference Schedule
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will not only face a gauntlet of teams on their quest for a Little Hawkeye Conference title, but both teams will face one of the state’s most competitive non-conference schedules. The Indians will match up with Southeast Polk, Johnston, Carlisle, Ankeny, and Waukee in doubleheaders this season, and girls head coach Jeff Janssen said it will be a test and will make them better by the end of the season.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
kniakrls.com
Central Men’s Basketball Hosts Knox College in Home Opener Tonight
After opening the season with six consecutive road games, the Central College men’s basketball team hosts their first game of the season tonight against Knox College. The Dutch fell to 3-3 overall Tuesday night at undefeated Bethany Lutheran College. Central held a five-point lead with just under seven minutes left in the game, but a 17-7 run by the Vikings in the final six and half minutes handed the Dutch a 79-74 loss. Knox College also enters tonight’s game on the heels of a tough loss on Tuesday night at Principia. The Prairie Wolves led by 20 at the 14:13 mark of the second half and still held a 10-point lead with five and half minutes left, but it wasn’t enough as Principia hit a three with five seconds remaining to win the game 84-83.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk, SE Warren combine for eight All-State football selections
Five players from Indianola, two from Norwalk and one from Southeast Warren were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association’s 2022 All-State Football teams earlier this week. Indianola, which finished 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs for...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian and PCM Athletes Receive All-State Football Honors
The 2022 All-State Football Teams were announced earlier this week by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association, and Pella Christian and PCM had a combined six athletes honored. This year, only two teams per class were chosen. Pella Christian had four players that received...
cyclonefanatic.com
Start times, lines & How to watch Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn
The No. Iowa State men’s basketball team will face off with No. 20 UConn, looking to improve to 6-0 on the season in the Phil Knight Invitational championship game. Below are the lines and TV information for the game. Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn. Arena: The Moda Center...
kniakrls.com
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Basketball Getting Contributions from New Names
For years, the Simpson women’s basketball team had their core intact, that went through the American Rivers Conference for two years in a row not suffering a single conference loss. As with all college sports however, players are lost to graduation and new players will have to step in. For the Storm, they are still seeing contributions from standouts Anna Wanek and Cassie Nash, however stepping into a new scoring role this season is Haley Rasmussen averaging 13.6 points per game to lead the team, in addition to Molly Lutmer averaging 10 points per contest. The Storm will next play Wednesday hosting Iowa Wesleyan.
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
KCCI.com
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
Comments / 0