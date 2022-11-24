ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sweden's big interest rate hike follows other central banks

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances.

Riksbanken said the hike of three-quarters of a percentage point pushes the key rate to 2.5% — the highest in 14 years, according to Swedish news agency TT — and is meant “to bring down inflation and safeguard the inflation target."

Consumer prices rose 9.3% in October from a year earlier in the European Union country, lower than the 9.7% seen in September.

The big rate increase in Sweden, which does not use the euro currency so it is not part of the European Central Bank's decision-making, builds on the jumbo full percentage point hike made in September.

It comes as the ECB, U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks also have made large rate increases to fight inflation that has been squeezing people around the world.

In Sweden, the forecast “shows that the policy rate will probably be raised further at the beginning of next year and then be just below 3%,” the bank said.

“It is still difficult to assess how inflation will develop and the Riksbank will adapt monetary policy as necessary to ensure that inflation is brought back to the target within a reasonable time,” the bank said in a statement.

The decision on the policy rate will apply with effect from Nov. 30.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the rate of 2.5%, not the rate increase, is the highest in 14 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dar Launches Action Plan for a Net Zero Future in the MENA Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- At the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference 2022, international design firm Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners – Dar – launched a research-backed action plan that countries in the Middle East and North Africa can follow to decarbonize three key sectors – the built environment, transportation, and water and energy resources – in order to achieve net zero ambitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005122/en/ Dar Group Chairman and CEO Talal Shair joins the company’s leading sustainability experts at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh (Photo: AETOSWire)
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup 2022: The knockout round scenarios for each team ahead of the final group games

Wondering how each team can advance to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup? You've come to the right place. With just one more day of the second round of group stage games to go, it's becoming clearer and clearer who has realistic chances of making it to the Round of 16. So far, France is the only team that has clinched advancement to the next round while Qatar and Canada have been eliminated after their first two games.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING — (AP) — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower after a mixed, shortened session Friday on Wall Street. Oil prices fell more than $2...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
207K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy