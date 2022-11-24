The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is here, and we’re now on the third day of the bonanza before it turns into Cyber Monday. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta Quest 2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – blaming production costs and the economic conditions around the world.Since the...

