Related
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
wkdzradio.com
Man Found Dead In Burning Truck
A man was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. The victim was found in the driver’s seat.
whvoradio.com
Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash
A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
clarksvillenow.com
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
WBKO
View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
