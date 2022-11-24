Read full article on original website
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky unveils incredible alternate helmets for rivalry game vs. Louisville
Kentucky is at home this afternoon for its annual matchup with Louisville. While the rivalry between the schools might generate more national interest in basketball, it’s a heated rivalry on the gridiron as well. Kentucky is 6-5 on the season and the Cardinals are 7-4, with both looking to...
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
Louisville BB: Takeaways from the Maui Invitational
After starting the season 0-3 with 3 losses by one point, the Louisville Cardinals departed for Maui, where they unfortunately endured another 0-3 stint with losses coming to Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech. These three losses now bring the Louisville Cardinals record to 0-6 on the season. With the conclusion...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Louisville vs. Kentucky by the numbers: Can UK protect its QB?
No. 25 Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5) 2 p.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 5 TD receptions for Kentucky WR Dane Key in 2022, the school freshman record. Key broke the record of three set by Derek Abney in 2000 and equaled by Tommy Cook in 2001. Key leads Kentucky in TD receptions in 2022.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, safety Josh Minkins, running back Jawhar Jordan...
whopam.com
CFB Preview
Kentucky wraps up the 2022 regular season with the annual Governor’s Cup game against in-state rival Louisville. It will be Senior Day at Kroger Field as 28 Wildcats will be recognized in pregame ceremonies. Game time is 3 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Kentucky enters the game coming off a 16-6 home loss vs. No. 1-ranked Georgia. Louisville has won five of its last six games, including a 25-10 home win over RV/#25 NC State last Saturday. Kentucky leads the all-time series, 18-15, and the Wildcats won the last three matchups in 2018, ‘19 and ‘21, with no game played during the 2020 season. Louisville leads 15-12 since the Governor’s Cup era began in 1994. UK enters the game with a 19-game win streak against non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation. You can hear the game, of course, beginning at noon with pre-game on 98.7 Lite FM!
Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Governor's Cup
Kentucky football has released its hype video ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals this Saturday: The video includes some memorable moments that have gone Kentucky's way over the course of the Bluegrass rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST ...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wslmradio.com
Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman
According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Wave 3
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
getnews.info
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers Explains Why Choosing Cash for Homes Companies is an Excellent Idea
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers is a premier cash home buyers company. In a recent update, the firm explained why choosing a cash for homes company is an excellent idea. Louisville, KY – In a website post, Kentucky Cash Home Buyers outlined why choosing a cash for home company is an excellent idea.
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell identifies, mourns loss of soldier who died in Clarksville
Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.
wdrb.com
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
