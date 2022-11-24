ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Takeaways from the Maui Invitational

After starting the season 0-3 with 3 losses by one point, the Louisville Cardinals departed for Maui, where they unfortunately endured another 0-3 stint with losses coming to Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech. These three losses now bring the Louisville Cardinals record to 0-6 on the season. With the conclusion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

CFB Preview

Kentucky wraps up the 2022 regular season with the annual Governor’s Cup game against in-state rival Louisville. It will be Senior Day at Kroger Field as 28 Wildcats will be recognized in pregame ceremonies. Game time is 3 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Kentucky enters the game coming off a 16-6 home loss vs. No. 1-ranked Georgia. Louisville has won five of its last six games, including a 25-10 home win over RV/#25 NC State last Saturday. Kentucky leads the all-time series, 18-15, and the Wildcats won the last three matchups in 2018, ‘19 and ‘21, with no game played during the 2020 season. Louisville leads 15-12 since the Governor’s Cup era began in 1994. UK enters the game with a 19-game win streak against non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation. You can hear the game, of course, beginning at noon with pre-game on 98.7 Lite FM!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman

According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Fort Campbell identifies, mourns loss of soldier who died in Clarksville

Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

