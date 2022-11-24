Read full article on original website
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
South Dakota mom shares appreciation for medical team who saved her life
A Watertown woman is grateful for a team of doctors and nurses who saved her life after complications following child birth.
SDSU men’s hoops rebounds against Valparaiso
SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team broke away from Valparaiso in the second half as the Jackrabbits earned a 61-50 victory on Friday, Nov. 25, in the opening game of the Hostillo Community Classic at Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits and Beacons were tied at 23 at halftime with Valpo holding […]
Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner
SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
Valparaiso vs. South Dakota State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: South Dakota State 2-3; Valparaiso 2-3 The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday at Enmarket Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
