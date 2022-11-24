Current Records: South Dakota State 2-3; Valparaiso 2-3 The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday at Enmarket Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO