Watertown, SD

KELOLAND

SDSU men’s hoops rebounds against Valparaiso

SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team broke away from Valparaiso in the second half as the Jackrabbits earned a 61-50 victory on Friday, Nov. 25, in the opening game of the Hostillo Community Classic at Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits and Beacons were tied at 23 at halftime with Valpo holding […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner

SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
BROOKINGS, SD

