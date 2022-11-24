Read full article on original website
WJLA
SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC
WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
WJLA
Power restored following Md. small plane crash, schools remain closed Monday
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A small plane crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Sunday evening could have major impacts to your Monday morning commute. Around 11 p.m. Montgomery County Public School officials also announced they would close schools Monday due to the incident. More than 120,000 people were in the...
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WJLA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
WJLA
Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
WJLA
2 remain trapped after small plane crashes into Md. power lines, rescue could take hours
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A pilot and passenger are stuck in a small plane after it crashed into a Pepco tower and power lines Sunday evening near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md. Now, thousands in the area are left without power as crews plan a rescue that could take hours.
WJLA
Fairfax County traffic enforcement dropped sharply during COVID, despite rise in deaths
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 518 people may die on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving holiday period, and if this estimate holds true, this Thanksgiving holiday weekend would experience the most deaths since 2007. 7News reporter Nick Minock asked local leaders what they’re...
WJLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Prince William Co., suffers life-threatening injuries: police
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way, Prince William County Police (PWPD) said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the striking vehicle stayed on scene,...
