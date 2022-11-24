ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military History in Paulding County

Basil M. Wooton was a young man born in Latty, Ohio, March 30, 1897. The son of Levi W. and Ruby E. (Hamilton) Wooton. This couple was married, August 16, 1890 in Celina, Mercer County, Ohio. They had four children: Jesse Raymond born 1893, Cora L. born 1895, Basil M. born 1897 and Gladys Grace born in 1907. The family was living in Latty in 1900 with Levi working as a liveryman. The family moved to Paulding by 1910, living on Chicago Street.
5 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these joints in Ohio (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the mouthwatering chicken sandwiches at this place. Their original chicken sandwich comes on a brioche bun and has a big crispy piece of chicken, kewpie mayo, and pickles. If you prefer a little more heat, they also have a spicy version of the sandwich with spicy mayo and chicken dipped in Sichuan Nom Nom, their homemade Sichuan chili oil.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays

Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home

LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive for Christmas time

Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - As people travel to meet with family and friends, eating and maybe even drinking, the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday. Thanksgiving is a holiday when many are traveling to be with family, Sergeant Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be aware of increased traffic and to take extra precautions, like leaving early and allowing for extra space between cars.
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaborates For 11th Annual Lights For Lives

NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in...
ANTWERP SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE THEY ARE DEBT FREE!

The Antwerp Local School board meeting was held on November 17, 2022. Dennis Recker gave the Vantage Report and stated that Vantage has quite a few positions open for instructors at the school. Kristine Stuart presented the financial report for the last month and the entire school year:. Income: 923,791.32.
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
