BBC

UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader

The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
The Next Web

A guide to the quantum workforce of tomorrow

Welcome to the future. It’s 2022 and the near billion-dollar quantum computing sector has gone from a passion project for forward-thinking physicists to a thriving B2B industry. Experts predict the market for quantum technologies will quadruple in value by 2029. Simply put there’s never been a better time than...
BBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked. The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak. Labour's...
CNBC

U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan oil

Chevron received an expanded U.S. license allowing it to resume production in Venezuela and to import the South American country's crude into the U.S. The decision allows Chevron to revive existing oil projects in the U.S.-sanctioned country and bring new oil supplies to refiners in the U.S. The deal restricts...
POLITICO

The rush to buy and build weapons

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
BBC

Indyref march through Glasgow after Sturgeon's 'not going away' vow

Independence supporters have marched through Glasgow after Nicola Sturgeon insisted the Supreme Court ruling on indyref2 would galvanise the movement. The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march made its way from Glasgow Green to BBC Scotland's HQ at Pacific Quay. It followed a series of rallies around the country after...

