Jones County, MS

Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a news release Wednesday night about the officer-involved shooting.

In the news release, MBI officials said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a disturbance call near Riley Johnson Road in Ellisville, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 6 p.m.

“When officers arrived on the scene, shots were fired, and an officer was struck, receiving non-life-threatening injuries. The crime scene does remain active,” the news release said. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

The deputy wounded in the incident has been released from a local hospital, JCSD officials said.

