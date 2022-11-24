These are the 20 worst passwords for online security
Want to keep your online banking and social media safe?
Then it is important that you choose strong passwords to stop hackers from getting access.
In 2022 it seems like an obvious point but are people taking their online safety seriously?
Maybe not. Data from password manager NordPass has shown people still use some pretty awful passwords, and these are most used passwords in the UK, making them easy to guess.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
1. password
2. 123456
3. guest
4. liverpool
5. qwerty
6. arsenal
7. 123456789
8. password1
9. 12345
10. 12345678
11. chelsea
12. charlie
13. abc123
14. liverpool1
15. Parola12
16. football
17. monkey
18. chocolate
19. yuantuo2012
20. letmein
Data also found that using your name to secure your accounts remains a common practice of internet users. In the UK, Charlie, Thomas, Jasper, George, and Jessica were top names used as passwords in 2022. People also like sports-based passwords like "liverpool" and "chelsea".
So if you want to keep your passwords safe, make long and unique passwords with a mix of letters, numbers and symbols, and keep a note of all of them.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Comments / 0