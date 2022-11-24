ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9CQ4_0jMKSwha00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor involved.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7 a.m. by the Memphis Fire department.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Additional information regarding the fatal crash is not available currently.

November 24, 2022

Source: Local Memphis

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy