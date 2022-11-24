1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor involved.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7 a.m. by the Memphis Fire department.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Additional information regarding the fatal crash is not available currently.

November 24, 2022

Source: Local Memphis

