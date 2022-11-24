ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RarityStation51
3d ago

Investigators need to spend less time in front of News Cameras and more time combing the Crime Scene and questioning the Survivors because I certainly find it suspicious that one of the victims would place several calls to her ex boyfriend when one of the Survivors could've made the calls....

Hank Epstien
3d ago

Here we go again with the opinions of social media and others. If they would only listen to what is being said by law enforcement…..

steve
3d ago

The media is now nothing more than tabloids that spread gossip.

RadarOnline

'If The Killer Was Apparently So Sloppy, Why Haven’t Cops Found Him?' 'Bungling' Idaho Cops SLAMMED For 'Grave Contradictions' As Fears Grow Quadruple Murderer 'Could Be In Another Country By Now'

The perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the brutal quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students could have escaped to another country in the days when local police were allegedly “asleep at the wheel,” it’s been claimed.Moscow Police Department, the lead law enforcement agency probing the gruesome slayings on November 13, have repeatedly denounced whomever was responsible for the unsolved murders as being so “sloppy” they “left a mess of evidence”Stumped cops are yet to identify a suspect or a motive and have blamed the Thanksgiving weekend holiday for their lack of leads. But a furious source told RadarOnline.com: “If...
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Students Fleeing Campus As Murderer Remains On The Loose 12 Days After 4 College Students Were Stabbed To Death

University of Idaho students have started leaving the campus in droves 12 days after the brutal murder of 4 students, RadarOnline.com.The school’s President, Scott Green, revealed that students have been reaching out about skipping out on in-person learning as they have fears for their safety. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and he boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. were all stabbed to death inside the home near campus. Police have yet to announce any suspects and have pleaded with the community for help. Green said that he agreed to allow...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
koze.com

Press Conference Regarding Moscow Murders Set For 1:00p Today

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement and other officials will hold another press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students at a residence near the University campus in the early morning hours of November 13th. It will be livestreamed on the University’s YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
New York City, NY
