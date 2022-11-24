Read full article on original website
RarityStation51
3d ago
Investigators need to spend less time in front of News Cameras and more time combing the Crime Scene and questioning the Survivors because I certainly find it suspicious that one of the victims would place several calls to her ex boyfriend when one of the Survivors could've made the calls....
Hank Epstien
3d ago
Here we go again with the opinions of social media and others. If they would only listen to what is being said by law enforcement…..
steve
3d ago
The media is now nothing more than tabloids that spread gossip.
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Idaho student murders: The latest from the two-week investigation
Two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were murdered in their apartment in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho Murders: All the Rumors Dismissed by Police As Mystery Continues
Two weeks after four students were found stabbed to death, police have yet to identify a suspect in the case.
Idaho College Murders Update: Moscow Police Address Salem Stabbings Link
A police press conference earlier in the week sparked theories that the killings could be linked to an unsolved stabbing in Oregon.
Idaho Eyewitness: Murdered Students 'Ditched' Guy at Food Truck That Night
Two of the Idaho Universities students stabbed to death may have "ditched" a man the night before, according to an eyewitness.
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
'If The Killer Was Apparently So Sloppy, Why Haven’t Cops Found Him?' 'Bungling' Idaho Cops SLAMMED For 'Grave Contradictions' As Fears Grow Quadruple Murderer 'Could Be In Another Country By Now'
The perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the brutal quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students could have escaped to another country in the days when local police were allegedly “asleep at the wheel,” it’s been claimed.Moscow Police Department, the lead law enforcement agency probing the gruesome slayings on November 13, have repeatedly denounced whomever was responsible for the unsolved murders as being so “sloppy” they “left a mess of evidence”Stumped cops are yet to identify a suspect or a motive and have blamed the Thanksgiving weekend holiday for their lack of leads. But a furious source told RadarOnline.com: “If...
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to campus stabbing scene, collect evidence and meet with prosecutor
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
University Of Idaho Students Fleeing Campus As Murderer Remains On The Loose 12 Days After 4 College Students Were Stabbed To Death
University of Idaho students have started leaving the campus in droves 12 days after the brutal murder of 4 students, RadarOnline.com.The school’s President, Scott Green, revealed that students have been reaching out about skipping out on in-person learning as they have fears for their safety. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and he boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. were all stabbed to death inside the home near campus. Police have yet to announce any suspects and have pleaded with the community for help. Green said that he agreed to allow...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
Idaho Police Say Man Victim Called Seven Times Not Murder Suspect
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect more than 10 days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death.
koze.com
Press Conference Regarding Moscow Murders Set For 1:00p Today
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement and other officials will hold another press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students at a residence near the University campus in the early morning hours of November 13th. It will be livestreamed on the University’s YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.
Police say investigators in University of Idaho quadruple homicide have looked at more than 1,000 tips but still no suspect
Investigators in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have gone through more than 1,000 tips that have arrived in the 10 days since the bodies were found, authorities told reporters at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Inside the investigation into who killed 4 college students in Moscow, Idaho
Nine days since the killings of four college students attending the University of Idaho, police have not arrested any suspect, but are "definitely making progress," according to an outside public information officer.
Idaho murders: Fox News’ Ted Williams pushes back against ‘peeping Tom’ theory: 'More personal'
Former D.C. detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams pushes back against the possibility that a 'peeping Tom' may be the suspect in the Idaho murders of four students.
'In denial:' Father and siblings of Idaho victim speak to CNN about investigation
The father and siblings of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, spoke with CNN's Jim Sciutto about the ongoing investigation into the killings.
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
