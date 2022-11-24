Read full article on original website
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco's Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador. That penchant...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that's right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 27
Sunday's World Cup action is lining up to be a riveting one. Following Saturday's four-game slate that ended a four-day streak of at least one 0-0 game, goals...
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri Beats Thibaut Courtois for Free Kick Goal
Abdelhamid Sabiri put the "super" in supersub at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. The Moroccan midfielder put his country up 1-0 with a free kick goal...
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer's biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA...
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday's...
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
Ecuador's all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador's 2-0 win...
Germany Stays Alive in 2022 World Cup With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spain
Germany is still very much alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming back to tie Spain 1-1 in a narrow Group E draw. Spain opened the game...
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It's been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here's...
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
Alvaro Morata Clips in Spain's Opener vs. Germany in Second Half
Germany is on the brink of elimination. Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench in the 54th minute, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute for Spain with a silky outside-the-boot finish past Manuel Neuer. Jordi Alba, Spain's left back, delivered the low cross past Thilo Kehrer as Morata cut...
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time -- the sport's alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks -- and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with multiple games...
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Portugal look to further gain momentum against Uruguay when they resume their World Cup campaign. The Selecao eased past Ghana, although they suffered a few scares along the way, while La Celeste played out a frustrating draw with South Korea.Meanwhile Fernando Santos’ side have grown closer in recent days following the injury setback to PSG star Danilo Pereira. “We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we...
