Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash

By Duncan Bech
 3 days ago

England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.

Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.

Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

