In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

By Pa
 3 days ago

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors.

Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands.

One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in St George’s Hall, grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and dressed with hundreds of iridescent ornaments.

A tree is also on display in the Crimson Drawing Room, one of the most ornate rooms in the castle and part of the Semi-State Rooms.

In the Waterloo Chamber, a large table has been laid with a display of decorative items from the royal collection, fruits and foliage beneath glittering chandeliers.

Originally created as private apartments for George IV and used by members of the royal family for official entertaining, the Semi-State Rooms opened to visitors for the winter months on Thursday.

The Queen spent her last Christmas at Windsor, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, it has been the home of 40 monarchs.

