Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Web
Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023
On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
Our favorite membrane keyboard is just $30 right now for Cyber Monday
The Razer Cynosa Chroma, with full LED lighting and spill-resistant design, is 50% off for Cyber Monday.
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete ( RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005337/en/ Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59
Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
Over 460 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, cloud, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
Comments / 0